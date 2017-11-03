Old Time Radio Theater Live In Portland

Portland, Oregon – Before people got most of their entertainment from the internet and tv, they listened to their favorite shows on the radio. This weekend is your chance to travel back in time and experience live radio theater and theater of the mind fun.

Fans of old time radio dramas and comedies should not miss this. A group of Portland actors are getting together to reenact the funny show Arsenic and Old Lace. All parts and sound effects are done live, just like it was done then these stories were first aired in the 1950’s.

Plus we’ll all be dressed up in our best 50’s attire for your viewing pleasure. KXL listeners will recognize a couple of the actors too! The free show produced by Reliving Radio is Saturday evening at the Eagle’s hall in North Portland. 7pm. Show is free but donations to support the volunteers who make it happen are accepted.

November 4th, 2017 – Eagle’s Hall 7611 N Exeter Ave Portland, OR.

Click Here For More About Reliving Radio

Click Here To Hear The NBC 1952 Broadcast of Arsenic and Old Lace on Youtube