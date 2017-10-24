Is It Okay To Dress Like Moana For Halloween?

We thought we’d get in on THIS debate. Is it okay to dress like this Disney character if you are white? Is it okay to take on a different culture as we dress up for Halloween? Where does the acceptable line start and stop? I came across some old pictures from the 1970’s of people dressed as Indian Chiefs or with big Afros or sombreros for Halloween. Today, for some, that seems insensitive. But, is it, really? Let me know what you think.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2017/10/23/halloween-cultural-appropriation-questions/780479001/