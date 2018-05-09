OK Google: Show me…….

What will we, as humans, do all day if technology is making all of our decisions for us? That may seem dramatic, but I have to wonder what is happening to us when we rely more and more on technology to think for us. Google has announced a system where your phone could compose email for you or book appointments for you. Part of me thinks this is cool. I use my smart phone as an alarm clock and to set calendar reminders just like everyone else, but what’s that doing to my brain.

Even more so, what’s it doing to the brains of our kids. My son tells me he sets his alarm to remind him to do things several times a day. Kids use technology to get places and don’t even know how to read a map….or drive a stick shift….or write a check. Does that really matter? Don’t know. It’s just the thing I’ve chosen to worry about today. I’ll be onto something else tomorrow, if my Google app tells me to.

https://www.techrepublic.com/article/google-assistant-will-soon-make-your-business-calls-and-other-developments-from-io-2018/

FROM THE AP:

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) – People can use technology to do things like read and write emails. But what if your computer, tablet or phone could help compose your email for you? Or make lists – of navigate city streets? Those are just some of the chores Google hopes it will be able to get your e-gear to handle for you – with the help of its artificial intelligence technology. Some of those concepts were put on display by Google at its annual developers’ conference yesterday. One idea that was showed off is a way to combine augmented reality with established technology like Google Maps. For example, a phone can be set up so it can display arrows on a sidewalk to show a person which direction to walk, instead of them waiting for the cursor on their phone screen to figure out where they are – and lead them in the right direction.