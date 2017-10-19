OHSU And State Senator Peter Courtney Advocate For Being Ready For The Big One

PORTLAND, Ore.– Over 600,000 thousand Oregonians participated in todays Great Shake Out Drill. OHSU wanted to bring out attention to how bad things got in both Texas and Puerto Rico because of the recent earthquakes . State Senator peter Courtney has been advocating for strengthening our buildings including schools since the 90’s.

Besides participating in the drills he says each of us has to take care of our families and look to the medical professionals for help. A Doctor and a Social worker who just returned from Hurricane Harvey and Maria both believe we can’t do enough to ready for an earthquake that seems inevitable.