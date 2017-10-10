OHSU Makes Splash Hire

(Photo Courtesy of OHSU)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The OHSU Knight Cancer Institute announced Tuesday that they have hired renowned scientist Dr. Gordon B. Mills to lead precision oncology for the hospital. He will be charged with working with his team to try to figure out what combination of drugs is most effective on different kinds of tumors. And he told KXL that he can’t wait to get started in Portland, “The opportunity to do this at a center that is innovative, flexible, and is really wanting to make a difference, is the reason why I came to Portland.”

Dr. Mills has authored or co-authored nearly 900 published research papers, has been referenced more than 70,000 times in peer-reviewed research studies, and is among the top 1 percent of all authors in medicine. He also holds more than 20 patents in novel technologies and molecular bio-markers. But, he says he expects that number to grow, “Not only will we publish what we find, but one of the key plans that we have is to transfer and translate what we do and discover here across the world.”

Dr. Mills comes to Portland from the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. And he says he plans to relocate approximately 15 members of his lab over the next year. Their transition is expected to be complete by July 2018. He also expects to recruit even more scientists to work at OHSU, “Really one of my major goals, and one the real excitements I’ve had throughout my career, is to work with young scientists…to help them grow and develop careers and to become leaders in the field.”

And he says “I’m just truly excited by the opportunity…and really to make a difference, not just in the Pacific Northwest, but really for patients across the U.S. and eventually the world.”