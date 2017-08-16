OHSU Doctor Tweets About Racism

Portland, Or. – An OHSU emergency room doctor strikes a chord with her tweets about racism.Dr Esther Choo’s tweets have been shared more than 22,000 times. She says “we’ve got a lot of white nationalists in Oregon” and says a few times a year a patient in ER refuses treatment from her because of her race. She is Asian American and says she’s been asked aren’t you the nurse or where’s the real doctor?

She says some patients even say they want a white doctor. She says doctors are trained to acknowledge their feelings but to focus on the patient’s medical needs. She says what gives her hope is that its hard to maintain hate face to face. Dr. Chooe says she shows compassion and moves on.

One twitter reply to her tweets said “thanks for laying this out. As a black, male pharmacist and an African with an “accent”, I have faced similar rejection working in rural Missouri.”