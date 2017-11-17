Officials Seek Aid for Businesses Affected by Wildfires

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Economic leaders are looking to ask Oregon lawmakers to aid small businesses impacted by the summer’s harsh fire season.

The Capital Press reports economic development officials are considering asking lawmakers for funds for low-interest loans for small businesses during the upcoming short legislative session.

Jason Lewis-Berry, who serves as the economic policy adviser for Gov. Kate Brown, told legislators Tuesday that the reduced revenues and cash flow to small businesses during the fire season could affect their credit ratings and access to capital.

The state is still calculating the economic damage dealt by the wildfires.

The state’s employment department said in late October that about 600 more leisure and hospitality jobs were lost in September than is typical in the central Oregon, the Columbia River Gorge and the southwest Oregon regions.