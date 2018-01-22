Officials Ask for Help Identifying Stolen Headstones

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) – Authorities in Grants Pass are asking for the public’s help to identify stolen headstones that were discovered inside the house of criminal suspect.

The Daily Courier reported Monday that police seized 15 headstones or pieces of headstones — as well as drugs and guns — from the home of 49-year-old Matthew Jason Millwood.

Millwood was sentenced to nearly two years in prison.

Police were able to trace most of the grave markers to nearby cemeteries.

The Josephine County Historical Society found the original locations of two more.

But details about a few grave markers remain a mystery because they lack full names or dates.

Anyone with information can contact the Josephine County Historical Society at 541-479-7827.

