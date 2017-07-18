Officer Shoots and Kills Springfield Man

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – Police say an Oregon man who attempted suicide less than three weeks ago has been fatally shot by officers.

Springfield police Lt. Scott McKee says patrol officers went to Robert Vaughan’s home shortly before sunrise Tuesday after neighbors reported that he was shooting a rifle in his front yard. McKee says the 70-year-old man told one neighbor he wanted police to kill him.

The man was inside when officers arrived. He closed window coverings and barricaded himself. McKee says officers shot him about an hour later during a confrontation.

McKee says officers have previously gone to the home on gun-related calls, and also went there when Vaughan cut his wrists in a suicide attempt June 30. He says officers took four loaded weapons for safekeeping during that incident, but the man refused to grant them access to a larger gun safe.