New Mexico Officer Pleads Not guilty in Oregon Shooting

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A reserve police officer from southeastern New Mexico has pleaded not guilty to charges he shot his brother-in-law in the leg while in Oregon.

The Register-Guard newspaper reports 44-year-old Charles Pressburg entered the pleas Friday in Eugene. He’s charged with misdemeanor assault and negligently wounding another.

Police wrote in court documents that Pressburg’s blood-alcohol level was 0.25 percent about an hour after last week’s shooting – more than three times the legal limit for a driver.

According to investigators, the victim said the men were drinking when Pressburg pulled out the gun. He said he didn’t know why he was shot. Pressburg and his wife allegedly told police the shooting was accidental.

The court filing says the victim suffered broken bones in one of his legs.

Pressburg has been released on bail. He’s a reserve officer in Lake Arthur, New Mexico.