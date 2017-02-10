Officer-Involved Shootings

Portland Ore – Two suspects who were shot by police on Thursday were armed with replica guns. The first shooting happened early Thursday in NE Portland when an armed robbery suspect was confronted and shot to death after a series of crimes. The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Quanice Derrick Hayes. Police said Friday that he was carrying a “realistic-looking replica firearm.” Mayor Ted Wheeler said Friday that “when the person who is killed is a black teenager, it taps into deep historical wounds.”

Around 8 pm Thursday another man, also carrying a replica hand gun was shot by police …

The 56-year-old man was reportedly threatening suicide and had a gun. When police arrived, there was an altercation that ended with 2 offices firing on Don Allan Perkins. He is expected to survive.