Officer Involved Shooting in Sherwood

SHERWOOD, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a man was shot and killed by police following a standoff southwest of Portland in Sherwood.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report Friday afternoon about a suspicious vehicle and possibly armed man near Southwest Scholls-Sherwood Road and Roy Rogers Road.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a man drove a pickup truck into a field and fired gunshots into the air.

The sheriff’s office says the man was started driving again and authorities in an armored vehicle pursued him. The vehicle caught up to the pickup and the sheriff’s office says officers fired at the man, killing him.

Multiple news outlets captured video of the incident which appears to show the armored vehicle pushing into the pickup followed by shots fired from the vehicle into the truck.

Sherwood police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.