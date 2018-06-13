Officer Involved Shooting Near Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy shot a suspect after responding to a report of a physical disturbance at a residence north of Vancouver, Washington.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the scene at about 2 p.m. Wednesday and that a fight ensued.

The sheriff’s office says shots were fired and a suspect was hit. The person shot was taken to an area hospital.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy suffered minor injuries and that more than one deputy was placed on critical incident leave.

A police major crimes unit was investigating.

No further information was immediately available.