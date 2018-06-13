Officer Involved Shooting Near Vancouver
By Grant McHill
|
Jun 13, 2018 @ 5:46 PM

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy shot a suspect after responding to a report of a physical disturbance at a residence north of Vancouver, Washington.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the scene at about 2 p.m. Wednesday and that a fight ensued.

The sheriff’s office says shots were fired and a suspect was hit. The person shot was taken to an area hospital.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy suffered minor injuries and that more than one deputy was placed on critical incident leave.

A police major crimes unit was investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Working Class Housing Coming To Happy Valley Report: Renters Can’t Afford an Apartment in Oregon Loose Screw Blamed for Portland Streetcar Derailment CSAP Achieving Great Results New Opioid Hotline And Website Man Drowns At State Park In Clark County
Comments