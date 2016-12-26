Officer Involved Shooting Near Sherwood Leaves Trooper Critically Injured

SHERWOOD, Ore… Law enforcement from a number of agencies responded to a shots fired disturbance call in King City last night . At 10:15 when police arrived at the home at 11950 SW King James Place . They found a woman dead from homicidal violence. officers from Tigard ,Tualatin, Hillsboro, Sherwood got involved. The homicide suspect, 30 year old James Tylka, was spotted driving his vehicle nearby. police had enough information to pursue him. the pursuit ended with an exchange of gunfire South of Sherwood . Tylka was shot and killed by police the Oregon State Trooper was seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. Life Flight couldn’t land because of the fog.

The officers from different entities have all been placed on administrative leave . The Washington county Major Crimes Team is investigating both incidents. There are multiple crime scenes to evaluate. More information will be released when detectives can create an accurate time line.