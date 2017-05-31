Officer Involved Shooting Near Seattle

RENTON, Wash. (AP) – Seattle police say a detective and a corrections officer serving a warrant shot and wounded a man in an exchange of gunfire in the suburb of Renton.

KOMO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/9M6eH7 ) the 37-year-old man was shot Wednesday afternoon and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition.

Seattle Police Department spokesman Sgt. Sean Whitcomb says the man was wanted on a high-risk, no-bail felony warrant.

Whitcomb says the suspect opened fire on the officers when they contacted him on the 12800 block of 163rd Avenue Southeast and that they returned fire.

Police say no officers were injured.

No further information was immediately released.