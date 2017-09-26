Officer Involved Shooting Leaves One Dead in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a man was killed by police in Eugene after pointing a rifle at officers.

Eugene Police Chief Pete Kerns said officers went to an apartment complex Tuesday after learning an armed man was holding a woman and her child hostage.

The suspect subsequently left on foot, and police thought he might have fled to the apartment of a relative who lives in the same complex.

Kerns say officers saw the suspect in an apartment and ordered him to come out with his hands up. He says the man came out with a rifle pointed at officers and refused to drop the weapon.

Two officers fired, striking the man who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The investigation remains active.