Hillsboro, Or. – Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in Hillsboro this morning. At 7:40 a.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress call in the 2100 block of NE Montgomery St. Officers encountered a suspect in a residence and shots were fired. The suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

This case is under investigation by the Washington County Major Crimes Team.

Rosemary Reynolds contributed to this story