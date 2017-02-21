Officer Involved Shooting In Beaverton

Beaverton, Or. – Beaverton Police shot and killed a man who was standing on a roof and waving a gun around. Officer Mike Rowe says they first tried to talk with the man, but he kept pointing the gun at them. Officers killed the man when he started firing shots into the home and wouldn’t obey commands. The man was on the roof of a house on SW 170th, across the street from Beaver Acres Elementary. He says officers were very concerned because this happened at a time when students were walking to school. The man’s name has not been released. Two Beaverton police officers were placed on administrative leave. Nobody else was injured.

It’s the fourth officer involved shooting in the metro area in less than two weeks. Portland Police were involved in two such shootings in a single day. Vancouver police shot and killed a suspected car thief who ran into an apartment unit with a man and four children inside.