Officer Hurt Responding To Deadly I-5 Crash

Portland, Oregon – One person is dead and at least four others were hurt after two separate crashes on I-5 near Marine Drive. Police say a Mustang and a pickup truck collided in the northbound lanes just before 7pm Sunday night. One person in the Mustang died, and one passenger suffered serious injuries. Police believe speeding contributed to the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Traffic Division’s Traffic Investigation Unit at 503-823-2103

Later in the evening, a driver rear-ended a patrol car that stopped on I-5 South near the Interstate Bridge. One officer was taken to the hospital, but should be okay. The northbound lanes of I-5 were tied up for several hours tonight. All lanes have reopened.

Read more from Police:

While assisting with the fatal two vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near the Interstate Bridge this evening, a Portland Police vehicle, occupied by two North Precinct officers, was crashed into by a motorist.

Based on preliminary information, the officers were on southbound Interstate 5 and inside their stopped patrol vehicle with the vehicle’s emergency lights activated when a motorist in a Ford Focus crashed into the patrol vehicle.

One officer was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The other officer was assessed by emergency medical responders at the scene and did not require medical transport.

One lane of southbound Interstate 5 south of the Interstate Bridge will be closed as the crash is investigated and tow trucks respond to the location to remove the damaged vehicles.

Original Report:

On Sunday November 26, 2017, at 6:43 p.m., North Precinct and Traffic Division officers responded to the report of a multiple vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 north of North Marine Drive and south of the Interstate Bridge.

Officers arrived on scene and found a white Ford Mustang and Chevrolet pickup truck had crashed. Both vehicles were occupied by two people. Officers and emergency medical personnel provided medical aid to the people involved in the crash. Emergency medical responders determined an occupant of the Ford Mustang was deceased and the other occupant was suffering from what were believed to be serious life-threatening injuries. Emergency medical responders transported the occupant of the Mustang to an area hospital by ambulance. One of the occupants of the Chevrolet pickup truck was transported to an area hospital by ambulance for what was believed to be a non-life-threatening injury. The second occupant of the Chevrolet pickup truck did not require medical transport.

Investigators with the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team have responded to investigate this fatal crash. Criminalists with the Police Bureau’s Forensic Evidence Division have also responded to assist with this investigation.

Speed is believed to be a factor in this crash.

Currently, three lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are closed during the investigation. Officers and Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) personnel are directing traffic in the area. Motorists will be directed to use the breakdown shoulder lane of northbound Interstate 5 during the investigation. It is believed traffic will be affected in this area for the next two to three hours.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Traffic Division’s Traffic Investigation Unit at 503-823-2103.

The Portland Police Bureau is committed to working with our partners in government and the community to create safer streets and work towards reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic fatalities as part of Vision Zero.

To learn more about the City of Portland’s Vision Zero effort, please visit: http://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/40390

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW