Officer Cleared In Shooting Of Bend, Oregon, Driver

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A police officer who fatally shot a motorist in Bend, Oregon, last December will not be charged with a crime.

The Bend Bulletin reports the Oregon Department of Justice announced the decision Tuesday. The agency said Officer Scott Schaier was justified in using deadly force because Michael Jacques was attempting to make a criminal escape in his van, putting the lives of Schaier and others at risk.

Jacques was pulled over Dec. 23 because of reports he was driving erratically. Investigators said the van lurched forward after Jacques resisted arrest.

The Justice Department took over the investigation because the Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel had a conflict of interest. He previously had hired the attorney retained by Jacques’ mother.