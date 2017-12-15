Off Duty Tigard Officer Injured On Highway 26

Hillsboro, Or. – An off-duty Tigard Police Officer was seriously injured on December 14, when an intoxicated driver slammed into his vehicle. The crash happened around 1:35 a.m. on Highway US 26 in Hillsboro near the Cornelius Pass exit.

Officer Matthew Barbee was driving home after his patrol shift in Tigard when he began to experience car trouble. He pulled-off the highway onto the shoulder and called for assistance. While Barbee stayed in his vehicle awaiting help to arrive, an intoxicated motorist slammed into the rear of his vehicle. Barbee was seriously injured and was taken by helicopter to a Portland area trauma center.

The driver responsible for the crash remained at the scene. The Hillsboro Police Department and Washington County CART are investigating the crash. Charges are pending while the investigation continues