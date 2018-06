ODOT says it will cost more than $30,000 to repair two electronic speeds signs damaged by a vandal(s). The agency’s Don Hamilton says whoever did it went to great danger to tag the signs. He says,”they had to cut a hole in a fence. They had to shimmy down onto the landing above the signs where ODOT does the work. And they did what they needed to do. Then they came back a couple days later and did it again.” Hamilton believes Portland Police are investigating.