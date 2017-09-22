ODOT: Eastbound I-84 Expected to Open on Saturday

Smoke from the Bridge Of The Gods on Sunday

TROUTDALE, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Transportation told KXL on Friday evening that eastbound I-84 will reopen at some point on Saturday.

Because of the Eagle Creek Fire, the highway has been closed between Troutdale and Hood River since September 4th.

However, ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton said there will be a few restrictions “We are going to be routing eastbound traffic out at Shell Rock Mountain at about milepost 52. The eastbound traffic will be routed onto the West bound lanes.”

When the road opens, the speed limit on the one-mile stretch near Shell Rock Mountain will be lowered to 50 mph. The speed limit will be 65 mph, as usual, on the rest of the road.