Ocean’s 8 is a spinoff of a remake and a series of sequels. The remake Ocean’s Eleven is the 2001 George Clooney-Brad Pitt redo of the 1960 original Ocean’s 11 that starred Frank Sinatra and his Rat Pack. It spawned sequels Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen.

The spinoff casts Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, Danny’s sister. Somewhere between 2007’s Ocean’s Thirteen and the present poor Danny bit the dust. Or it could also mean Clooney — like Pitt and others in that cast — are bored with the whole thing.

Bullock’s Debbie is fresh out of prison and determined to make her own heist movie mark. She forms a team with old friends played by Cate Blanchett and Sarah Paulson. They enlist crime specialists — a pickpocket, a techno whiz, a jewel expert and a failed fashion designer — to steal a priceless Cartier necklace worth many millions of dollars.

The crew casting is inspired. Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina have a blast with their roles as do their four co-stars. The fourth — and the number-eight of Ocean’s 8 is Anne Hathaway who plays a not-so-bright and very vain supermodel.

She gets unknowingly sucked into the scheme.

Ocean’s 8 is co-written and directed by Gary Ross. At times — Pleasantville, Big, Seabiscuit — Ross can be quite creative. He also did the first The Hunger Games and Free State of Jones so he can also miss as easily as he hits.

Heist movies all work the same way. There’s the idea, the plan, the montages of the plan’s planning, the heist, the encounter of unexpected problems, the plot surprises and the happy ending. It’s how you get from the step one to the credits that determine whether it works or not.

Ross misses a couple of twists — like the one in the Sinatra-Rat Pack flick — that would have made his movie a lot more original. That’s a minor criticism. Ocean’s 8 works and is especially fun in the third act when a character played by CBS’ The Late, Late Show host James Corden pops in to add some nice — and needed — punctuation to the plot.

Ocean’s 8 is suspend-disbelief, guilty pleasure and no doubt we’ll be seeing an “Ocean’s 9.”

Director: Gary Ross

Stars: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchet, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, James Corden, Richard Armitage, Dakota Fanning, Griffen Dunne, Elliott Gould, Marlo Thomas, Dana Ivey, Mary Louise Wilson, Elizabeth Ashley, Matt Damon, Katie Holmes, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Olivia Munn, Serena Williams

Rated PG-13 for mature themes. This is pretty much the standard heist movie but the actresses pull it off. Guilty pleasure for sure. Give this one a 3 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



