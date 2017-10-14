Obama Foundation enlists Gloria Estefan, Chance the Rapper for inaugural summit

Michele Eve Sandberg/Corbis via Getty Images(CHICAGO) — The Obama Foundation is getting ready to rock.

The nonprofit foundation — whose mission is “to inspire and empower people to change their world” — announced on Friday a trio of musical acts for the closing event for its inaugural summit, slated for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 in Chicago: Chance the Rapper, Gloria Estefan and the indie rock band The National. Additional artists will be announced at a later date.

The event will be livestreamed at Obama.org on Nov. 1 at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Chance the Rapper posted a video to his Instagram account about his involvement with the summit.

And The National lead singer Matt Berninger posted a video to Instagram announcing the band’s involvement with the summit.

David Simas, Chief Executive Officer of the Obama Foundation, said in a statement, “The Obama Foundation’s goal is to encourage and empower young people to create positive change in their communities. With the Obama Foundation Summit, we’re bringing together young leaders from across Chicago, the country and the world to share ideas. We look forward to joining these leaders, Chance, Gloria Estefan, and The National in an event that inspires individuals to see themselves as change agents and celebrates civic engagement.”

