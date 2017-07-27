Oaks Park Shuts Down Ride After Ohio Wreck
By Jim Ferretti
|
Jul 27, 2017 @ 4:02 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Portland amusement park has shut down a thrill ride that’s similar to one involved in a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair.

Oaks Park officials say the Scream’n Eagle was shut down Thursday as a precaution. The ride’s Dutch manufacturer had told park operators throughout the world to stop using it until investigators figure out what caused Wednesday’s wreck in Ohio.

The malfunction on the opening day of the state fair killed an 18-year-old man who had just enlisted in the Marines. Seven other people were injured, including four teenagers.

