Oak Elementary Students Inauguration Bake Sale

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore.– some students celebrated inauguration day with wanting their voices to be heard. With the help of parent Cheri Partain the children baked chocolate chip cookies, brownies, muffins, and rice krispy treats. A llthe money collected before and after school will be donated to groups protecting human rights, like the ACLU and the Human Rights Campaign.

Partain thinks those organizations will have to fight hard for what they stand for. she wants the children and the community to be able to make a difference and use peaceful ways to impact the country in a positive way.