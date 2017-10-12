NWS: Winter Weather Advisory Brings Snow To Mountain Passes

Oregon – Traveling over Oregon’s Mountain Passes could be very dangerous. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory saying the higher elevations will get the first significant mountain snowfall of the season, which could bring up to 14 inches of snow in some places.

Here’s more from the NWS in Portland:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE – National Weather Service Portland OR

251 AM PDT Thu Oct 12 2017

Northern Oregon Cascades-South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Santiam Pass and Mount St. Helens

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET

* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions in the

Cascades above 4000 feet in elevation. Total snow accumulations

5 to 10 inches near Santiam Pass and as much as 10 to 16 inches

for the higher ski resort elevations. Highway 26 near Government

Camp is expected to see considerably less accumulation, with

rain occasionally mixing with the snow.

* WHERE…South Washington and North Oregon Cascades above 4000

feet in elevation.

* WHEN…6 AM today to 6 AM Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavier snow showers will result in brief

accumulation rates of an inch or two per hour, reducing

visibility considerably, especially at night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory For Eastern Oregon Mountain Passes

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE - National Weather Service Pendleton OR 316 AM PDT Thu Oct 12 2017 FIRST SIGNIFICANT MOUNTAIN SNOWFALL OF THE SEASON A cold northwest flow with abundant moisture will bring snow levels down from 4500 feet today to around 3000 feet Friday. This will produce the first significant snowfall on roads over the eastern mountains of Oregon which will impact travel. Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon-Ochoco-John Day Highlands- Including the cities of Long Creek, North Powder, Ukiah, Brothers, Paulina, Prairie City, and Seneca WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY. * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the evening commute. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches between 3500 and 4500 feet and 3 to 7 inches above 4500 feet. * WHERE...Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Ochoco-John Day Highlands including Long Creek, Brothers, Paulina, Prairie City, and Seneca. * WHEN...Noon today to 11 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads are likely to become snow packed especially in the overnight periods. Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.