NWS: Flood Watch In Effect For Metro Area

By Jacob Dean
Mar 15, 5:56 AM
Portland, Oregon – People who live close to, and spend time near local rivers need to be extra careful right now. A Flood Watch  is in effect for parts of the Columbia river and others. Paul Tolleson with the National Weather Service in Portland tells Portland’s Morning News its not just all the recent rain making the rivers rise. It’s also the warmer temperatures melting all that snow east of the Cascades, and it’s starting to make it’s way to us. The Flood Watch is in effect until Saturday afternoon. Tolleson adds the rain also increases concern for more landslides, simply because the ground is so saturated right now from all the recent rain, that the water can not soak into the ground, which causes more runoff and potential landslides.

More from the National Weather Service:

FLOODING POSSIBLE ALONG COLUMBIA RIVER AT VANCOUVER AND
LONGVIEW ALONG WITH A FEW RIVERS IN NORTHWEST OREGON.

The Columbia River is on the rise due to rain and snowmelt
throughout the Columbia Basin. Minor flooding along the
Columbia at Vancouver and Longview is possible starting Thursday.
Flooding is also possible along some rivers in northwest Oregon,
namely the Tualatin, the Clackamas, the Pudding, and the Luckiamute.
Any flooding is expected to be relatively minor in impact.


Lower Columbia-Greater Portland Metro Area-
Central Willamette Valley-I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County-
Greater Vancouver Area-
Including the cities of St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro,
Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem,
McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Longview, Kelso,
Castle Rock, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal,
Yacolt, and Amboy
FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST
OREGON.

* Flood Watch for portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest
  Washington, including the following areas, in Northwest
  Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, Greater Portland Metro
  Area, and Lower Columbia. In Southwest Washington, Greater
  Vancouver Area and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* From Wednesday evening through Saturday afternoon

* Flooding is possible along the Columbia River at Vancouver and
  Longview due to rain and snowmelt throughout the Columbia Basin.
  Flooding along the lower Columbia could begin Thursday morning
  and continue through the weekend. Minor flooding is also
  possible along the Tualatin, the Clackamas, the Pudding, and the
  Luckiamute Rivers Wednesday night through Friday due to locally
  heavy rainfall and some snowmelt in the Cascades and Coast
  Range.

* Flooding of low-lying property and low areas of roads near these
  rivers is possible. Along the lower Columbia, some parks,
  marinas, and port areas will be dealing with unusually-high
  water and debris in the river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event.
People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in
canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk
from rapidly moving landslides.
