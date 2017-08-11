NW Portland Commercial Fire Goes Two Alarms

Portland, Oregon – We’re following breaking news this morning. Fire crews are fighting a fire at a commercial building at Northwest 3rd and Glisan, near the west end of the Steel Bridge. Police have the nearby area shutdown to all traffic and the Steel bridge is also closed. We’ve heard witnesses say they can see the smoke and fire from several blocks away. The fire was big enough that crews had to call for backup and more units. You should avoid the area near NW 3rd and Glisan right now. Our reporter Rosemary Reynolds just spoke with Portland Fire and Rescue Officials, Listen to the interview here:

Image courtesy of KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds