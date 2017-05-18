NW Music Legend Dies Unexpectedly

Detroit, MI – UPDATE: The Seattle Times Reports Dontae Freeman, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department, said in an interview that at about midnight officers responded at the MGM Grand casino to an apparent suicide of a white man, who was pronounced dead on the scene. He would not confirm the victim’s name.

Freeman said that the victim’s wife called a family friend to check on the victim; the family friend forced his way into the room and found the individual unresponsive on the bathroom floor.

The victim was found with a band around his neck, Freeman said. He said that the police were not confirming that the victim died of a suicide, though the preliminary determination was an “apparent suicide.” He said that more details would be released in a statement later Thursday.

A music legend from right here in the Pacific Northwest has died. SoundGarden’s Chris Cornell passed away in Detroit last night. The Seattle native helped pioneer the grunge movement in the mid and last 1990’s. Cornell reportedly had just finished playing a show.

Cornell was voted Rock’s Greatest Singer by Guitar World. He was the first American male artist to write and perform the theme song for a James Bond movie, “You Know My Name” for Casino Royale.

Cornell, who had been on tour, died Wednesday night in Detroit, according to his representative Brian Bumbery.

KING 5 reports Bumbery called the death “sudden and unexpected” and said his wife and family were shocked by it. A statement to AP said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.

As the lead singer for Seattle-based Soundgarden, Cornell helped architect the 90’s grunge rock movement. He was also a Grammy award-winning, Golden Globe nominated singer, songwriter, guitarist, composer and lyricist.

He also started the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation to support children facing challenges, including homelessness, poverty, abuse and neglect.

Chris Cornell was 52.