West Burnside and NW Cornell Shut Down Again

Portland, Oregon – Breaking news: West Burnside is closed west of Skyline because of a landslide, that happened just after 7:00am Wednesday morning. Portland Fire and rescued tweeted that the slide is close to 15 feet deep, the ground is unstable, and an unknown number of cars are involved. We will update this story with the latest information as soon as it’s available.

Also NW Cornell near the Audubon Society is a familiar trouble spot when we get a lot of rain…and that’s once again the situation this morning. NW Cornell is closed from the Audubon Society to the second tunnel because of the risk of a tree falling into the roadway. P-BOT says it’s alerted Urban Forestry which will assess the situation. No estimate on when Cornell will reopen.