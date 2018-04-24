NW College Students Flee Nicaragua

Some students from the Northwest, including Portland, are in the middle of danger zones in Nicaragua. But they’ve been gathered together in one place, safe, until their university can fly them out on Thursday.

The students all attend Whitworth University in Spokane, they’ve been interning in various spots across Nicaragua. We spoke with Katelyn Granum, she’s been teaching grade school. She says Whitworth is making the right decision, the situation is unsettling and sometimes scary. But she’s quite sad she doesn’t get to say goodbye to her students. They just had to make the move too quickly. They didn’t want host families to have to continue providing any needed protection, or to have to worry about finding enough food to feed an extra person.

Dozens of people have died in the protests, then looters broke into schools and stores, stealing all the food on the shelves. Protests originally broke out when Nicaragua’s president cut social security, claiming investments had been lost. Protestors blame corruption.

The students have trusted drivers and they’ll be moved to a hotel near the airport Wednesday, they’ll fly back to the US early Thursday. The US State Department ordered its embassy staff to leave on Monday.

Listen into Katelyn’s interview here on FM News 101: