In Brief: A boring sequel to a boring original.



The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature is actually a better animated feature than the original. While that sounds like praise, it is not. The first film was an underwhelming, dull in story and in animation and didn’t deserve a second shot.

We get one anyway.

Will Arnett, Katherine Heigl and Maya Rudolph return to voice their characters and Jackie Chan adds voice to a kung-fu warrior mouse. Sully the squirrel and his friends are enjoying the spoils of the nut business that closed and left them a lifetime supply of nuts. Sully’s — kind of — girlfriend Andie is appalled. She says animals need to be gathering and storing like nature intended and not pigging out on food they didn’t get themselves.

That attitude gets laughs from Sully and is completely ignored by his friends.

Then the nut store explodes and the animals have to find a new source of easy food. Sully vows to get it done. Then the greedy, evil mayor of Oakton City and his nasty dispositioned and violent daughter decide to turn the city’s park into an amusement park. It’s more profitable than grass and trees.

War is declared by animals who just loss their food supply and are now going to lose their homes.

Written by four writers — including director Cal Brunker (Minions) — the story bing-bongs all over the place and is heavy on preaching about the environment and the evil rich. I’m not sure much of that will resonate with the only audience that will care anything about this movie. That’s very small children. Those of us who’ve heard this song sung in movies too many times will be bored.

Bury this one with last year’s winter squirrel stash.

Director: Cal Brunker

Stars: Will Arnett, Katherine Heigl, Maya Rudolph, Jackie Chan, Peter Stormare, Bobby Cannavale, Bobby Moynihan, Gabriel Iglesias

Rated PG. Boring and environmentally preachy. All that’s lost on kids but not on adults who are tired of that song. Give it a 1 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



