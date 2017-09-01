Nursing Assistant May Lose License For Faking Cancer

TUALATIN, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon State Board of Nursing may suspend the license of a Tualatin woman suspected of profiting financially by faking a cancer diagnosis.

Jenifer Gaskin announced in 2014 that she had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. A friend established a GoFundMe page that brought in more than $10,000. The friend later became suspicious and police could not find proof that Gaskin had been at the three hospitals where she claimed to have received treatment.

KOIN-TV broke the story about Gaskin. The station reported Friday that the nursing board started its own investigation, and has accused Gaskin of engaging in conduct unbecoming of a nursing assistant.

The board says Gaskin hasn’t responded to requests for an explanation. Gaskin’s license could be suspended indefinitely if she doesn’t respond by the end of next week.

Gaskin has not been charged with a crime. She does not have a listed phone number and could not be located for comment.