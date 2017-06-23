Now That’s A BIG Fish

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – A worker checking the spill gate at an Oregon dam for obstructions thought he found a log.

After a closing inspection, hydro foreman Todd Engelbrecht discovered it was the carcass of a fish.

The Herald and News reports the white sturgeon found Thursday at Keno Dam is an estimated 9 {-feet long and 250 pounds.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist Bill Tinniswood says it’s the biggest freshwater fish he’s ever touched.

He says sturgeon from the Columbia River were taken to Klamath County in 1958. They have long lifespans, and fish like the specimen found Thursday are believed to be from the original transplant group.

An examination of the carcass revealed the fish to be a female laden with what Tinniswood estimated to be millions of eggs.