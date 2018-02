It’s always interesting to see what the athletes from different countries choose to wear to the Olympics ceremonies. This year, they had to incorporate style with warmth. Temperatures in Pyeonchang, South Korea are hovering below freezing. Take a look for yourself but I have to give a special mention to Norway’s “splashy” blazers. Hmmmmm.

https://www.seattlepi.com/olympics/article/weirdest-coolest-olympic-uniforms-of-pyeongchang-12555621.php#photo-15000260