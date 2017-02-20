Not My President’s Day

Portland Ore – Anti-Trump activists seized on Monday’s federal holiday to organize “Not My Presidents Day” rallies in Portland and around the country. Police arrested several protesters who clashed with officers at a downtown Portland rally. That Portland gathering started at around 11 a.m. at the federal building downtown. The group clashed with police early on as they blocked the roadway on Southwest 3rd Avenue at Madison Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Another Portland event began at Director Park at noon, and police said organizers did have a permitted street closure.