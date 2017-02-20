Not My Presidents Day Protests In Portland

UPDATE: Police say that a total of 13 people were arrested today, seven adults and six juveniles.

Arrested at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Madison Street:

* 66-year-old Margaret Ann Zebroski was arrested for Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.

* 42-year-old Heather Grace White was arrested for Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.

* 31-year-old David Johnathan Carlson was arrested for Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.

* 38-year-old Charles Ernest Stubbs was arrested for Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.

* 37-year-old John Doe (booked as Quanice Hayes) was arrested for Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resist Arrest and Furnishing False Information to Police.

* Two 16-year-old females and a 17-year-old female received traffic citations.

Arrested at Southwest 6th Avenue and Salmon Street:

* 34-year-old Lucy Elizabeth Smith was arrested for Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.

* 33-year-old Rebecca Smith-White was arrested for Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.

* 14, 16 and 17 year old males received traffic citations.

Original Story—

Portland, Ore. (KGW) — Anti-Trump activists seized on Monday’s federal holiday to organize “Not My Presidents Day” rallies in Portland and around the country.

Police arrested several protesters who clashed with officers at a downtown Portland rally.

That Portland gathering started at around 11 a.m. at the federal building downtown. The group clashed with police early on as they blocked the roadway on Southwest 3rd Avenue at Madison Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police said the traffic blockage was not permitted, and anyone who failed to return to the sidewalk would be arrested.

Another Portland event began at Director Park at noon, and police said organizers did have a permitted street closure.

There were no arrests during the permitted event, police said.

Protest leaders around the country said they expected thousands to take to the streets in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and as many as two dozen other communities in the latest round of demonstrations to oppose the policies of President Donald Trump.

Some 13,000 Facebook users, for instance, said they planned to join a protest Monday near Manhattan’s Central Park.

“While we acknowledge that Donald Trump holds the current title, the policies he’s trying to put in place are not the beliefs shared by the majority of the people,” said Nova Calise, a television production manager and one of the organizers of New York event.

“We do not accept Donald Trump as our president because he does not represent us,” she said, citing his policies on abortion and immigration as top concerns. Organizers say speakers will include Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and Sonia Ossorio, who runs the New York City chapter of the National Organization for Women.

Calise said activists around the country were inspired by plans for a Presidents Day protest in Los Angeles and have collaborated via Facebook for about three weeks. “No one expected this to get so large,” she said. “That’s the power of social media.”

Other protests include:

► In Los Angeles, activists plan a 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. protest outside City Hall.

► In Atlanta, organizers plan what they call an “ImPEACH Now” march.

► In Chicago, 3,700 people have indicated on Facebook that they will join Monday’s noon rally across the Chicago River from the Trump Tower and another 16,000 say they are interested in the event.

One of the Chicago organizers, business professor Laura Hartman, said the event has an overarching theme of unity. Hartman said Trump’s early moves — from attacking journalists to imposing limits on immigration — could splinter the public.

“We don’t want to pick an issue,” said Hartman, who also attended the massive Women’s March in Washington last month. “By embracing a broad umbrella, we can show this administration that the numbers against it are broad.”

Protesters staged other marches and rallies in the run-up to Presidents’ Day. In New York, for instance, activists gathered downtown Saturday at Washington Square Park to hold a mock “funeral” for the presidency. New York Police Department officials Sunday declined to provide a crowd estimate, citing department policy.

On Saturday, Trump staged his own rally for supporters in Florida, drawing roughly 9,000 people to an aircraft hangar in Melbourne.