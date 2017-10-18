Happy Valley – They may be happy in Happy Valley but near the top of Mt Scott a group of home owners are upset with a plan to build a senior facility on a vacant lot nearby. The homeowners believed there was going to be a school there since it was owned by the North Clackamas School District. But instead Happy Valley has approved annexation of the property for the construction of a senior center. A vote on the annexation measure is scheduled for November 7th.
Not Happy
By Mike Turner
Oct 18, 2017 @ 6:07 PM