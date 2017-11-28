North Korea Reportedly Launches Ballistic Missile

(CBS NEWS) – North Korea launched its latest ballistic missile test Tuesday, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reports. The news agency cites South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff in its report that said the unidentified missile flew eastward and the South Korean military is analyzing details with the U.S.

Last week, the U.S. issued new sanctions on four Chinese trading companies and a Chinese national said to have conducted hundreds of millions of dollars in business with North Korea. The Treasury Department also designated six North Korean shipping and trading companies and 20 vessels in an effort to disrupt funding for the nation’s nuclear and missile programs.

Last Updated Nov 28, 2017 1:52 PM EST. This is a developing story and will be updated.