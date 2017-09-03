North Korea Nuclear Test

North Korea has conducted their most powerful nuclear test to date. This time it was a hydrogen bomb that is capable of being coupled with their inter-continental ballistic missile. This was the sixth nuclear test by the country and the ordinance was ten times more powerful than any of its previous tests. That based on claims from the rogue state that have yet to be verified internationally.

This was also the first nuclear test by Korea during President Trump’s administration and North Korean representatives are saying the test was a complete success. The test of course follows the recent launch of an ICBM over the country of Japan. China has not yet responded to the reported tests.