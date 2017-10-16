Nordstrom Talks To Go Private On Hold

The Nordstrom family is putting talks about taking the company private on hold for now. The Seattle Times says family members cite “the difficulty of obtaining debt financing in the current retail environment prior to the conclusion of the approaching holiday season.” The group, led by Bruce Nordstrom, announced back in June it planned to buy out publicly traded shares.

The Seattle Times reports the family group said early today it “intends to continue its efforts to explore the possibility of making a going private proposal after the conclusion of the holiday season. In the meantime, the company and its employees will remain focused on running the business and delivering the best shopping experience for customers.”