No Weapons Found at Scene of Portland Police Shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland police say no weapons were found at the scene where an officer shot and wounded a bank robbery suspect.

The agency said in a news release Thursday that the man’s clothing and a backpack still must be searched, and investigators were awaiting the approval of a search warrant.

The wounded man remains in serious condition at a Portland hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police say Officer Ryan Reagan fired multiple shots Wednesday when the man reached into his pocket instead of putting his hands in the air. Officers had been searching for a man who robbed a North Portland bank.

The suspect’s name has not been released.