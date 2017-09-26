Some people who live in Felida, north of Vancouver, are ticked off at door to door salespeople who don’t honor signs that say NO SOLICITING. According to a neighborhood website the latest offenders are hustling subscriptions for a major communications firm. And sometimes they get testy and won’t take NO for an answer. Do you have a NO SOLICITING in your door? Does it seem to work? Do you answer the door if you know someone is trying to sell you something? Just wondering. Any advice? -steve