No Soliciting
By Steve Leader
|
Sep 26, 2017 @ 3:18 AM

Some people who live in Felida, north of Vancouver, are ticked off at door to door salespeople who don’t honor  signs that say NO SOLICITING.  According to a neighborhood website the latest offenders are hustling subscriptions for a major communications firm. And sometimes they get testy and won’t take NO for an answer.    Do you have a NO SOLICITING in your door?    Does it seem to work?   Do you answer the door if you know someone is trying to sell you something?   Just wondering.  Any advice?  -steve

Comments