No Reports Of Damage After Massive Hawaii Quake
By Jordan Vawter
|
May 4, 2018 @ 5:28 PM

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) – There are no immediate reports of major damage after a large earthquake struck Hawaii’s Big Island near a volcanic eruption that has forced residents to evacuate from their homes.

Hawaii National Guard spokesman Maj. Jeff Hickman says the Hilo airport and the highways didn’t sustain any damage from Friday’s magnitude-6.9 quake.
Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder says the county has yet to conduct a damage assessment.

State Sen. Russell Ruderman says he could feel strong shaking in Hilo. He says merchandise fell off the shelves in a natural food store he owns. He also felt shaking during an earlier magnitude-5.4 earthquake.

He says residents are stressed out about earthquakes while coping with a lava threat from Kilauea volcano that has burned two homes.

