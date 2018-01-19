No Rainbow Night At Banks High Basketball Game

BANKS, Ore.– The controversy started with one Gay student putting up 1 rainbow flag in a Banks High School Classroom. A few weeks later several more flags up have gone up. The Superintendent, Jeff Leo says, “More teachers have chosen to put up pride flags to continue to support all of the students.” Families are split down the middle with this decision. The discussion , sometimes pretty nasty is happening face to face and online.

Some students asked that tonight’s basketball game carry a rainbow night theme. The Team said no to the idea earlier this week. Parent of a gay student at the High School Kara Littlejohn says, “Every student needs to feel safe at school.” Parent Karen Christianson would agree, only she thinks the American Flag should make everyone feel safe and accepted in the Classroom. Students who feel differently can have their own forums on campus with other flags and banners during non class times. Christianson says, “Classes are for learning not disruption. ”

Attendance is expected to be at capacity at the February school board meeting on February 12th at 6:30