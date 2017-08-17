No Longer MIA

Ashland Ore – A New York military researcher got a chance to help solve the mystery of an American soldier listed as missing in action from World War II. Donna Esposito visited Guadalcanal and was approached by a local man who knew of WWII dog tags and bones found along a nearby jungle trail. The man asked if Esposito could help find relatives of the man named on the tags: Pfc. Dale W. Ross. Esposito found that Ross had nieces and nephews still living in Ashland, Oregon. They accompanied Esposito on her return to Guadalcanal where they were given his dog tags and a bag containing the skeletal remains. DNA testing is being done on the remains but his nephew who made the Guadalcanal trip is confident they will be a match.