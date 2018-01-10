No Charges Against Oakridge Woman Who Killed Half-Brother

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Police say no charges will be filed against an Oakridge woman who killed a half-brother visiting for the holidays.

Oakridge Police Chief Kevin Martin said Wednesday that Angela Slabaugh acted in self-defense when she shot Justin Ryan in the head Dec. 23. The Register-Guard reports the 45-year-old Ryan had been visiting from Redmond, Oregon.

The police chief says Slabaugh kicked Ryan out of her home earlier in the day because he was intoxicated and behaving violently. Ryan returned late in the evening and forced his way inside. The chief says Ryan moved toward his half-sister with his arms stretched toward her neck, prompting her to fire.

Ryan died at the scene.

Martin says Slabaugh has a valid concealed handgun license and regularly carries.

