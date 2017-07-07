Lawmakers: No Buying Tobacco Under The Age Of 21

Portland, Oregon – Oregon is set to become the third state in the country to raise the smoking age to 21. The House passed the bill Thursday, the Senate passed it earlier this year. It now heads to Governor Brown for her signature. The bill had support from lawmakers in both parties. This month could mark the last time that 18, 19 and 20-year-olds can legally purchase tobacco products in the state. OHSU Cancer Doctor Brian Druker says research shows that brains under age 26 are more susceptible to addiction. Senator Elizabeth Steiner Hayward is a doctor who supports the bill. After it’s signed by the Governor the sales age increase would take effect immediately. California and Hawaii have both raised the tobacco age to 21.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW